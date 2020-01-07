JNU Girls Abusing on Campus? Video Is Neither Recent Nor From JNU
CLAIM
In the wake of nationwide protests organised in solidarity with JNU students, multiple fake claims regarding the university have surfaced online. In one such case, a video showing girls marching inside a campus, hurling abuses, is being shared with a claim that it is from JNU.
The Quint received the video on its WhatsApp Helpline number. The claim along with the video reads, “Most vulgar language used by the girl students of JNU in the campus protest. And, we pay tax to subsidise their studies in JNU. This Institution called JNU deserves to be shut down earliest. (sic)”
TRUE OR FALSE
We could confirm that there is no truth to the claim with which the video is being circulated. The video is neither recent nor from the JNU campus but from XLRI, Jamshedpur.
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a reverse image search using Yandex and were directed to a similar video shared by multiple users on YouTube. We could trace the video back to 2008 when it was first uploaded.
The same video was also uploaded in 2011 and then in 2016. We also accessed a longer version of the video where we could see students wearing XLRI T-shirt.
The Quint reached out to a student from XLRI Jamshedpur who confirmed to us that this is indeed the XLRI campus. Although he could not confirm when was the video recorded but said that the video was recorded during the annual sports event of the college.
Hence, an old and unrelated video from Jamshedpur is being circulated to discredit the JNU protests.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)