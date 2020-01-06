‘I Hang My Head in Shame’: Delhi Police’s Counsel After JNU Attack
As news began to pour in of an unruly mob on a rampage inside Jawaharlal Nehru University, many took to social media to question where the Delhi police was and why it was not acting against the violence on campus.
One among them was Rahul Mehra, who is the Delhi police’s Standing Counsel in court, tasked with defending them.
Mehra asked for the situation to be evaluated by assessing which groups of students were the ones with injuries, in the alleged ‘clash’ between two groups of students, as claimed by the Delhi police till now.
Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and the ministry has sought a report from him.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Monday, 6 January, demanded the removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar after the attack on students and faculty members by an armed masked mob.
Earlier in the day, after an FIR was filed in the JNU violence case, PTI reported that Delhi Police Crime Branch would investigate the matter. Meanwhile, all 34 JNU students were discharged from the AIIMS Trauma Centre.
The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)