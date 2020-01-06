JNU Student Violence: What Happened at Ground Zero
Loud screams, mobs of masked attackers, and tense students.
The long night at JNU on Sunday, 5 January, has come to an end after several people, allegedly belonging to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) attacked students and professors, without any provocation.
Here is what we know:
The protest by JNU’s student body against the proposed fee hike has been going on for a long time without the VC’s involvement at all, but ABVP has been trying to disrupt the protests. The protestors were attacked by people who were wearing masks and carrying hammers and rods, and in some cases, even batons. They were also throwing stones at the protesters who were organising the sit-in. Cops maintain that it was a ‘clash’ between students.
Students & Professors Brutally Attacked
JNUSU President, Aishe Ghosh was among the students who were attacked during the violence. In a video being circulated online, Ghosh can be heard saying , “I've been brutally attacked by goons who were masked, I have been bleeding... I am not in a condition to talk.”
Ghosh was admitted to AIIMS hospital and was discharged on 6 January, Monday.
Several students who had gathered at the Sabarmati dhaba late at night said that they were scared of returning to their hostel rooms.
“The police asked us to disperse from there. We told them that we were scared to go back as we don’t know where the mob went. Police are there inside and they had been given permission to enter. They have not told us who they apprehended,” Abhinay Singh.
Slogans of ‘Desh Drohi Vaapas Jao’
Chants of ‘desh drohi vaapas jao’ and ‘goli maaro’ were reportedly heard in and around the university, including at the JNU gate where media and citizens had gathered in solidarity.
The night ended with a large group of students entering the campus and who dispersed immediately after entering.
A fact-finding mission will reportedly be formed to get clarity over the events that transpired.
