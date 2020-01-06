JNU Student Violence: What Happened at Ground Zero

JNUSU President, Aishe Ghosh was among the students who were attacked during the violence. In a video being circulated online, Ghosh can be heard saying , “I've been brutally attacked by goons who were masked, I have been bleeding... I am not in a condition to talk.”

Ghosh was admitted to AIIMS hospital and was discharged on 6 January, Monday.

Several students who had gathered at the Sabarmati dhaba late at night said that they were scared of returning to their hostel rooms.

“The police asked us to disperse from there. We told them that we were scared to go back as we don’t know where the mob went. Police are there inside and they had been given permission to enter. They have not told us who they apprehended,” Abhinay Singh.