‘Echoes of Nazi Rule’: Abhijit Banerjee on JNU Attack

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee has urged the government to establish “the truth of what happened” in the light of the mob attack on students and faculty at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, 5 January.

An alumnus of the university, Banerjee, while speaking to News18, said that the attack “has too many echoes of the years when Germany was moving towards Nazi rule.”

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police. At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).