‘Leftists & Muslims Targeted’: JNU Describes the Masked Mob Attack
This is what Rehman Mirza, who is doing his Masters in Pashtun from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, told The Quint on the night of Sunday, 5 January, as the students suffered a violent attack by a masked mob on campus.
Standing amidst broken glass and stones, while getting numerous frantic calls from home, Mirza said, “My family is insisting I go to a relative’s house in Okhla. I am scared to step out but. I do not know how I will get there.”
“I heard those goons even manhandled Yogendra Yadav. If that can happen with him. Then I am a nobody,” he added, not knowing what to do to keep himself safe.
The violence started when a masked mob of around 100 people, carrying rods, sticks and stones, stormed into the campus and attacked the students and teachers who were conducting a meeting at Sabarmati dhaba in JNU. The mob allegedly consisted of right wing groups, primarily ABVP students, many of whom could not be recognised as those from the campus, students said.
The Fee-Hike Issue: Meeting Was Called to Ensure Peace in JNU
Over the last couple of days, JNU had been tense, primarily due to the ongoing fee hike issue. 5 January was the last date for registration and a number of fights had broken out between left wing and right wing students. The meeting in the evening, which was stormed by goons, was called by professors in order to maintain peace in the university.
“Sabarmati was a peaceful congregation of teachers and students. They decided to attack the very students who were calling for peace in campus. The professors were mercilessly beaten up with rods and sticks. I saw students run with terror in their eyes,” an eyewitness and JNU student told The Quint, requesting to remain anonymous.
Those at the Sabarmati dhaba were beaten up mercilessly. In shock, students ran to their hostels and mess to take cover. However, the mob reached there as well. At Sabarmati hostel, several rooms, including that of Mirza, were vandalised by the masked attackers.
‘Rooms of ABVP Students Barely Touched’
“Activists, leftists and Muslims have been targeted. There are some rooms that haven’t been touched or barely touched, they belong to the ABVP people or their friends,” Mirza told The Quint. In another room in Mirza’s corridor, we met Jashan, Bharat and Jaya.
Jashan’s parents, in West Bengal, were extremely worried for their child. His room’s window was broken by the mob, which threw shoes inside.
Saying that all of them were now planning to go home, Jaya recounted:
“Security is the first thing that matters,” Jashan said as he tried to comfort Jaya.
Contrary to allegations that the ABVP orchestrated this attack by calling people from outside campus and ensuring they got entry, ABVP Secretary Manish Jangid blamed the students from leftist parties for the violence. “The ABVP members and students are being intimidated since 4 January by these students. They hit us with stones and glass. No one is listening to us,” Jangid claimed.