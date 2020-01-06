‘Leftists & Muslims Targeted’: JNU Describes the Masked Mob Attack

Over the last couple of days, JNU had been tense, primarily due to the ongoing fee hike issue. 5 January was the last date for registration and a number of fights had broken out between left wing and right wing students. The meeting in the evening, which was stormed by goons, was called by professors in order to maintain peace in the university.

“Sabarmati was a peaceful congregation of teachers and students. They decided to attack the very students who were calling for peace in campus. The professors were mercilessly beaten up with rods and sticks. I saw students run with terror in their eyes,” an eyewitness and JNU student told The Quint, requesting to remain anonymous.

Those at the Sabarmati dhaba were beaten up mercilessly. In shock, students ran to their hostels and mess to take cover. However, the mob reached there as well. At Sabarmati hostel, several rooms, including that of Mirza, were vandalised by the masked attackers.