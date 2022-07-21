Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss To Go Head-to-Head in Race to Replace UK PM Boris Johnson

Conservative MPs in the UK parliament have selected former chancellor Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss as the final two candidates in the competition to become the next leader of their party.

The winner of their head-to-head battle will also replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, following his resignation in early July.

Sunak and Truss will now spend the coming weeks campaigning to win votes among the Conservative party membership, a selectorate of between 1,00,000 and 1,40,000 people. The winner will be announced on 5 September.

The two represent largely similar traditions within the Conservative party.