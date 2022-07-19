Rishi Sunak Tops Fourth Round of Voting for New UK PM, Only 3 in Race

Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, 19 July, topped the fourth round of voting held among Conservative Party members of the British Parliament as part of the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Sunak garnered 118 votes, while the runner up, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, received 92, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gained 15 votes to end up at 86, The Guardian reported.

The contest for the position is now down to three contenders, after Kemi Badenoch, the former equalities minister, was knocked out of the race.