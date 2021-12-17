With Over 93,000 New COVID-19 Cases, UK Sets Record For 3rd Day in a Row

“Let's slow down Omicron's spread and reduce the harm Omicron can do to us by building up our vaccine defences. We are throwing everything at it and wherever you are we'll be there, with a jab, for you, so please, get boosted now," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a press conference at Downing Street on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, had indicated that a staggering hike in cases can be expected in the coming days.

"The numbers that we see on data over the next few days will be quite staggering compared to the rate of growth that we've seen in cases for previous variants," she was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.