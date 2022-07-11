UK Foreign Secy Liz Truss Launches Bid for Tory Party Leadership and PM Post
United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Sunday, 10 July, announced her bid to succeed Boris Johnson as the leader of the ruling Conservative party.
The winner of that intra-party election will go on to become the next prime minister of the UK.
Boris Johnson resigned last week on 7 July after a series of scandals prompted many of his ministers to walk out of the government.
Forty-six-year-old Truss wrote a column in the Daily Telegraph on Sunday evening, asserting that she had "a clear vision of where we need to be, and the experience and resolve to get us there."
This came two days after former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak launched his own bid on Friday.
Liz Truss: A Brief Profile
The UK government's main official with respect to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Elizabeth Truss has been the Foreign Secretary since September last year.
She has made it clear that she is remaining loyal to Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the resignations of Sunak and Javid.
Truss has been responsible for a broad range of Cabinet responsibilities, including environment and justice, before taking on foreign affairs.
While she was not a supporter of Brexit initially, she is now one of the strongest defenders of the deal.
Lately, other than the Ukraine war, Truss has been busy with the controversy surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol, a post-Brexit, special trading arrangement between the UK and Northern Ireland, by the way of which border and document checks would occur for goods being transported between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.
(With inputs from AFP and The Daily Telegraph.)
