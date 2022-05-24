'Parties at 10 Downing St Were Packed': Insiders on Britain's Partygate Scandal

Insiders who attended alleged parties at 10 Downing Street, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence, during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country said that there was a lot of crowd during the parties, and that some people even sat on others' laps.

Insiders were reported as saying by the BBC that they arrived for work on the morning after an alleged party to find bottles lying around in different parts of the building, and dustbins filled with filth to the brim.

Some of the parties ran so late into the night that people actually stayed over at Downing Street, insiders added.

They further said that the staff mocked those who attempted to put a stop to the alleged parties.