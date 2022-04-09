Akshata Murty, UK Minister Rishi Sunak’s Wife, To Pay Tax on Overseas Income

Akshata Murty, wife of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, said that she will pay taxes in the United Kingdom (UK) following a row over her non-domicile status, according to a BBC report.

Her non-dom status exempts her from paying UK taxes on her overseas income. She owns almost a billion dollars in Infosys, which was co-founded by her father.

However, after accusations of hypocrisy against her husband by the Opposition, she said that she would pay tax on her overseas income as many feel it is not compatible with her husband’s role as chancellor, adding that her tax arrangements had been completely legal.