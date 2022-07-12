In UK PM Campaign Pitch, Rishi Sunak Will Seek to Tackle Inflation and Taxes

The Indian-origin politician's popularity, however, has dropped this year due to the controversy surrounding his wife Akshata Murthy's non-domicile status in the UK.

Sunak's failure to curb inflation and to resolve the cost-of-living crisis also contributed to the fall in his ratings.

After his resignation from Johnson's Cabinet, however, his ratings are gradually back on the rise, and on Sunak's heels within the party is former Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party on 7 July, leaving a vacuum in leadership that will determine the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.

(With inputs from Reuters.)