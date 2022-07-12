ADVERTISEMENT

In UK PM Campaign Pitch, Rishi Sunak Will Seek to Tackle Inflation and Taxes

According to Sunak's team, he will also emphasise the need to "return to traditional Conservative economic values.

"My message to the party and the country is simple: I have a plan to steer our country through these headwinds. Once we have gripped inflation, I will get the tax burden down. It is a question of when, not if," former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is expected to say as per his team on Tuesday, 12 July, as he launched his campaign for the prime minister's post.

According to Sunak's team, as reported by Reuters, he will also emphasise the need to "return to traditional Conservative economic values – and that means honesty and responsibility, not fairy tales."

He is expected to make promises regarding cut taxes once inflation, which hit a four-decade high of 9.1 percent in May, had been curbed.

"I have had to make some of the most difficult choices in my life when I was Chancellor, in particular how to deal with our debt and borrowing after COVID," Sunak will admit, according to his team.

The Indian-origin politician's popularity, however, has dropped this year due to the controversy surrounding his wife Akshata Murthy's non-domicile status in the UK.

Sunak's failure to curb inflation and to resolve the cost-of-living crisis also contributed to the fall in his ratings.

After his resignation from Johnson's Cabinet, however, his ratings are gradually back on the rise, and on Sunak's heels within the party is former Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party on 7 July, leaving a vacuum in leadership that will determine the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.

You can read about the full list of contenders that would fight it out to replace him here.

(With inputs from Reuters.)

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
