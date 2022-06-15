EU Warns of Possible Legal Action Against UK Over Post-Brexit Deal Changes

The proposed bill aims to remove customs checks on particular goods that enter Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, but overrides some parts of the two-year-old post-Brexit trade treaty between the UK and the EU.

Under the Northern Ireland protocol agreement, the UK and the European Commission agreed that the Irish land border shall stay free of customs posts and other checks, emphasising the importance of an open border as a key pillar to the peace process which eventually ended years of violence in Northern Ireland.

The protocol ensured that free trade could continue through the Irish land border, a sensitive issue because of the history of conflict in Northern Ireland.