WebQoof Recap: Of Arya’s Claims About Army & Hyder’s TikTok Video

However, The Quint found out that the Third Central Pay Commission, which came in 1973, actually increased pensions instead of decreasing them.

Moreover, we also found that FM Manekshaw’s pension was never withheld, but was paid out. The Quint got in touch with FM Manekshaw’s kin, who denied the claim that his pensions were ever withheld post the 1971 war and only given to him on his deathbed. His daughter, Maja Daruwala, clarified he was paid a pension but added that his full pay and benefits, due to him (since one never retires as a field marshal), were given to him later.

What was given to him later were the arrears relating to his pay, and not the pension. The delay in circumstances was clearly one relating to the unique position of a field marshal.

