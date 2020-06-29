Actor Javed Hyder, who starred in films like Baabarr and Aamir Khan-Rani Mukherji's Ghulam and TV series Jeannie Aur Juju is now selling vegetables to make ends meet. A clip of him selling vegetables has been shared by actor Dolly Bindra on Twitter. The clip was originally uploaded on social media by Javed himself.Dolly captioned the clip, “He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder”. She also tweeted, “Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie 'Baabarr' (2009), and TV series 'Jeannie Aur Juju' (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film 'Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi'. “The video features the actor lip-syncing to song, ‘Duniya Mein Rehna Hai’ as he sells vegetables to people. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.