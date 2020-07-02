Budweiser Employee Admits to Peeing in Beer Tank? No, It’s Satire
The news is not true and it appeared on a satirical website called ‘Foolish Humour’.
A viral message claiming that an employee of American beer company ‘Budweiser’ has admitted to peeing in the beer tank for over 12 years is being massively shared on social media.
However, the news is not true and it appeared on a website called ‘Foolish Humour’ which produces content for the “purpose of entertainment”.
CLAIM
A screenshot of an article whose headline reads, “Budweiser admits several employees have been pissing into their beer tanks for years” is being shared massively on WhatsApp.
People have also shared the same screenshot on Twitter.
The aforementioned tweet has been retweeted over 300 times and liked over 1,000 times.
THE ARTICLE APPEARED ON A SATIRICAL WEBSITE
We found out that this article first appeared on a website called ‘Foolish Humour’.
The website clearly mentions that it publishes content for entertainment and it “doesn’t correspond to reality”.
The website published an article titled ‘Budweiser employee acknowledges having been pissing into beer tanks for 12 years’ in May 2020 which claimed that an employee has admitted to pissing in the beer tank for 12 years.
Another article was published in June 2020 which claimed that the company had admitted that several employees have been pissing in their tanks. The article goes on to add that the company had interviewed one of the employees who was involved in this and he has admitted that he did that for “fun”.
This article was picked up by Hyderabad-based newspaper The Hans India. The article has now been taken down but it was republished by DailyHunt and we could access the cached version here.
Clearly, a piece of satire has created waves and is being shared with a misleading claim.
