Old Rajasthan Video Used to Say Dalits Beaten, Paraded Naked in UP

A viral video of two people being paraded naked is being shared with the false claim that it is from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria and the two Dalits were mercilessly thrashed because they did not come to cut the crops.

However, the incident happened in 2017 in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, when a 20-year-old tribal man and his cousin, a girl, who were allegedly in a relationship fled the village. The heinous act, that took place in Shambhupura village, was carried out by the tribal villagers after a khap-like diktat was issued.