This Video of A Fish is Old And From US, Not of Beas Near Manali
The video is from 2018 and it was not shot in India but Utah in United States.
An old video of a brown trout, a fish, is being shared on Twitter and Facebook with a claim that because there has been “no fishing” in the last four months due to COVID-19, nature has hit the rewind button. The claim further goes on to add that the video was shot in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
However, we found out that the video is from 2018 and it was not shot in India but in Utah, United States.
CLAIM
The claim with the video reads, “This is video of the mountain trout in the Beas river near Manali. No fishing for the last four months due to Covid resulting in some magic moments from Mother Nature.(sic)”
The video has also been shared by other users on Facebook but with the exact same claim.
The video was also shared on Twitter by a user, who later issued a clarification. However, the video had been viewed over 60,000 times at the time of writing the story.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On going through the comments section, we came across a tweet which mentioned that the video was from Utah in Unites States.
The comment also had a link to a Facebook post which had the same video and it was uploaded on 24 January 2018. The video was uploaded by a user ‘Gilbert Rowley’.
As the Facebook caption mentions that the video is a short excerpt from ‘Modern Nymphing 2,’ we searched on Rowley’s YouTube handle and found its trailer uploaded in April 2018.
At 20 seconds in the video, we noticed that the frame is same as that seen in the viral video (on the left).
Rowley describes himself as a photographer, filmmaker and a fly fishing guide. We have also reached out to Rowley and this story will be updated when he receive his response.
However, it is quite evident that the video is neither recent nor from India.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.