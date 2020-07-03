This Video of A Fish is Old And From US, Not of Beas Near Manali 

An old video of a brown trout, a fish, is being shared on Twitter and Facebook with a claim that because there has been “no fishing” in the last four months due to COVID-19, nature has hit the rewind button. The claim further goes on to add that the video was shot in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

However, we found out that the video is from 2018 and it was not shot in India but in Utah, United States.