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WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Tripura BSF Attack, Deepfakes & More

Here are the viral pieces of fake news that we fact-checked this week!

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From an unrelated video being shared to show the Tripura administration taking action after the recent attack on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Tripura to a deepfake claiming to show the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, saying that morale is low among the Indian Army personnel during his Diwali 2026 address, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.

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1. Defence Expert Praful Bakshi Didn’t Call Kulgam Attack a ‘False Flag Operation’

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a defence analyst stating that the recent Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) attack in Kulgam is a 'false-flag operation' to divert public attention from the growing political pressure on the Narendra Modi-led government.

However, the claim is false, as the video is a deepfake.

  • The original video doesn't show Defence Expert Praful Bakshi calling the Kulgam attack a ‘false flag operation’.

  • Read our fact-check here.

2. Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Recent Diwali Celebrations in Dubai? No!

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Muslims in Dubai celebrating Diwali.

Some of the users sharing the video have captioned it, "Muslims in Dubai are celebrating Diwali, while Muslims in India have a problem with it. "

However, the claim is false.

  • The video dates back to 2023 and shows the UAE (United Arab Emirates) National Day celebrations.

  • Read the full report here.

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3. No, This Video Doesn’t Show People Offering Namaz Inside the Israeli Knesset

A video showing a group of men offering namaz inside a state building is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows Israel's parliamentarians offering it inside the Knesset.

However, the claim is false, as the video shows visuals from the Jordanian parliament.

Read the fact-check here.

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4. Video of Rajnath Singh Talking About 'Low Morale' in Indian Army Is a Deepfake

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh saying that the morale is low among the Indian Army personnel during his address ahead of the Diwali celebrations.

However, the claim is false, as the video is a deepfake.

Read the full story here.

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5. This Video Doesn’t Show Bulldozer Action Against Accused in Tripura BSF Attack

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Tripura administration taking action after the recent attack on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

What is the claim?: According to the posts, the video purportedly shows the Tripura administration taking action using a bulldozer against those accused in the case of the attack on the BSF.

However, the claim is false, as the video predates the BSF attack in Tripura.

  • The video shows a shop being demolished during eviction in Bangladesh.

  • Read the full fact-check here.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Rajnath Singh   Indian Army   Tripura 

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