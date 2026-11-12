Defence Expert Praful Bakshi Didn’t Call Kulgam Attack a ‘False Flag Operation’

#WATCH | Delhi: On 3 CRPF personnel injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam, Defence Expert Praful Bakshi says, "It is a very sad incident. But the question is, Kulgam has been a scene of action, not only this time but on a number of occasions. It is also known that these terrorist organisations are all well-organised and well-formulated and supported by their local support cells. So, it's a clear indication that our team, which is made up of paramilitary forces, armed forces, well-coordinated forces, gets attacked by these people in a surprise attack, by people who already know about them. So, it means somewhere down the line, our intelligence has slipped up. We have to make sure that this does not happen. We have to be on the offensive and not on the defensive in our own house... I personally feel that we have to now look into this matter from various angles: from the angle of security, intelligence coordination, and intelligence within the domestic areas where they are operating and where they have sleeper cells, because they are getting boarding, lodging, ammunition supply, water supply, everything..."