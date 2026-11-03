ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Members Only
lock close icon

How Israel's Political Fate is Being Decided by US Voters

A Democratic victory in the US midterms will undermine Netanyahu’s political leverage, writes Bharat Bhushan.

Bharat Bhushan
Published
Opinion
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The deadlock in government formation in Israel is unlikely to be resolved soon.

While Benjamin Netanyahu has lost his parliamentary majority (winning 53 seats out of a total of 120), the Opposition alliance led by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot (48 seats) is yet to demonstrate its ability to cobble together a majority. A clear majority requires 61 seats.

The coalition of Arab-led parties scored an unprecedented 19-seat victory. However, the Jewish parties are reluctant as of now to seek their help to form a government, with both Netanyahu and Eisenkot having aggressively ruled out such a prospect during their campaigns.

After the election results, Eisenkot has set out four conditions for the Arab-led parties to join his government, which they would find difficult to meet. They are:

  • The recognition of Israel as a Jewish, democratic, liberal, and egalitarian state

  • Accepting the principles of Israel’s Declaration of Independence

  • Accepting compulsory military service

  • Recognising Hamas as terrorist organisation and support dismantling of its capacity to govern in Gaza.

Eisenkot is using these conditions to both to test the Arab parties and to define his potential government ideologically. He wants their parliamentary cooperation based on these conditions (i.e. not with each party joining his Cabinet), while assuring his Jewish supporters that his government will essentially remain a Zionist security state.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from opinion

Become a Member to unlock
  • Access to all paywalled content on site
  • Ad-free experience across The Quint
  • Listen to paywalled content
  • Early previews of our Special Projects
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×