Video of Puja Pandal on Fire in West Bengal Falsely Claimed To Show Bangladesh

A video was shared on social media, claiming to show a Kali Puja mandap on fire in Bangladesh.
The post was shared with the caption, "Hindu places of worship cannot become symbols of insecurity in #Bangladesh. A Kali Puja mandap catches fire in #Jashore, raising yet another painful question: are minority communities truly free to practise their faith without fear?"
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video shows a fire that broke out at a Kali Puja pandal in East Midnapore, West Bengal.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded to Facebook with similar visuals.
According to the caption, the video shows a fire that destroyed a Kali Puja Pandal at the Kalibazar Traders Welfare Association in East Midnapore, West Bengal.
News outlet Samachar Ei Samay published a report on the incident, with the same visuals.
According to the report, a Kali puja pandal in Yashoda Kali Bazar in East Medinipur, West Bengal, caught fire.
The entire pandal, which cost almost 30 lakh rupees to build, was reduced to ashes.
We ran a keyword search and found a report by The Times of India on the incident.
According to the report, a fire broke out at a Kali Puja pandal in Kalibazar in East Midnapore, West Bengal, on , hours before the inauguration.
The report states that the cause of the fire is yet to be known.
Conclusion: The video shows a fire that broke out at a Kali Puja pandal in East Midnapore, West Bengal.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)