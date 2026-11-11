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Video of Puja Pandal on Fire in West Bengal Falsely Claimed To Show Bangladesh

We found that the video shows an incident that happened in West Bengal.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video was shared on social media, claiming to show a Kali Puja mandap on fire in Bangladesh.

The post was shared with the caption, "Hindu places of worship cannot become symbols of insecurity in #Bangladesh. A Kali Puja mandap catches fire in #Jashore, raising yet another painful question: are minority communities truly free to practise their faith without fear?"

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video shows a fire that broke out at a Kali Puja pandal in East Midnapore, West Bengal.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded to Facebook with similar visuals.

  • According to the caption, the video shows a fire that destroyed a Kali Puja Pandal at the Kalibazar Traders Welfare Association in East Midnapore, West Bengal.

  • News outlet Samachar Ei Samay published a report on the incident, with the same visuals.

  • According to the report, a Kali puja pandal in Yashoda Kali Bazar in East Medinipur, West Bengal, caught fire.

  • The entire pandal, which cost almost 30 lakh rupees to build, was reduced to ashes.

  • We ran a keyword search and found a report by The Times of India on the incident.

  • According to the report, a fire broke out at a Kali Puja pandal in Kalibazar in East Midnapore, West Bengal, on 7 November 2026, hours before the inauguration.

  • The report states that the cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Conclusion: The video shows a fire that broke out at a Kali Puja pandal in East Midnapore, West Bengal.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Bangladesh   West Bengal   Webqoof 

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