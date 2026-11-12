Three CRPF Personnel Injured In Kulgam Terror Attack

On 11 November 2026, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when terrorists opened fire at a checkpost near Mir Bazaar in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred around 2:15 pm, prompting an immediate security response and medical evacuation of the injured to a hospital in neighbouring Anantnag district. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation to locate the attackers, who fled the scene after the assault.
According to Siasat, two heavily armed terrorists emerged from a dense cluster of trees and opened fire at the CRPF post, injuring three personnel, one of whom sustained critical abdominal injuries. The attackers disappeared into the forested area after the assault, and initial reports suggesting motorcycle involvement were later refuted by ground verification.
As reported by Hindustan Times, reinforcements and armoured vehicles were deployed to the site, and additional checkpoints were established. Loudspeaker announcements instructed local residents to remain indoors as the search operation intensified. One CRPF jawan was critically injured, while the other two suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, this was the first major terror attack in Kulgam since July 2026, when two migrant labourers were killed. The attack coincided with the visit of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to Kulgam, though officials confirmed he was not near the site at the time.
Further details indicated that the attack took place near the CRPF camp at Mir Bazar, with the area quickly cordoned off and a massive hunt launched for the assailants. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag for treatment.
"The high state of alertness and prompt retaliation by security personnel on the spot effectively thwarted the terrorists' plans, preventing them from inflicting heavy casualties or large-scale damage," an official stated, as cited in multiple reports.
Initial reports suggested the assailants were motorcycle-borne, but subsequent investigations clarified that the attackers approached on foot from a forested area. The CRPF’s 46th Battalion was deployed at the checkpoint during the incident, and the injured were immediately transported to Government Medical College, Anantnag.
Security forces responded rapidly after the attack, launching a coordinated search operation to trace the perpetrators. The incident marks the third terror attack in the region over the last five months and the second targeting security forces.
Political leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, condemned the attack and called for a reassessment of the security strategy. The National Conference president emphasised the need for accountability and a robust security mechanism, while the PDP president stated, "Such acts of violence are unacceptable and deserve unequivocal condemnation," wishing the injured personnel a speedy recovery as coverage revealed.
"There can be no place for violence in a society that yearns for lasting peace, stability and dignity," Mehbooba Mufti stated in her official response.
Security agencies are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby commercial establishments to map the movement of the attackers. The area remains under heightened security, with additional barricades and armoured vehicles deployed as investigations continue.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.