Can Rahul Gandhi Defeat Narendra Modi in 2029?

Let's begin with a point that isn't often acknowledged. Rahul Gandhi, along with Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, have managed to keep the more or less Congress united. Now, people may point towards the large number of leaders who've left the party in the past 10 years. But think of it this way, did any of the exits split the Congress nationally? did they destroy the Congress in any state? One of them came close to it and we'll discuss it just in bit.

Most of the G-23 leaders who remained in the party have been accommodated in some way or the other. Those who left, couldn't really harm the Congress in any significant way. Take Ghulam Nabi Azad, his party failed to win anything in Jammu and Kashmir.

Compare Congress to what has happened to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP or the Shiv Sena. Splits have fundamentally damaged these parties. Then we have the example of the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Left who were important national forces but have declined considerably in the last decade.

Forget smaller parties, compare the last 10 years of the Congress to the UPA period. Andhra Pradesh gave the UPA its largest number of seats in both terms. But the party's disastrous mismanagement of state politics led to Jaganmohan Reddy leaving the party and Congress has now become a non-entity at least in Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation.

Then there was Delhi, which the Congress ruled for 15 years until 2013. But then the party pretty much allowed Aam Aadmi Party to take over its entire base.

These mistakes happened before Rahul Gandhi began taking major decisions in the party.

Now we come to one state that the Congress has mismanaged under Rahul's watch and that is Assam. Himanta Biswa Sarma has systematically destroyed the Congress in Assam. In the 2026 Assembly elections, the Congress won just 19 seats, all from areas with a sizable Muslim population.

Congress supporters on social media often say that Rahul was right to let Himanta Biswa Sarma leave the party. Himanta's statements since then do validate this argument. But there's another way of looking at it. During the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, Himanta made a speech criticising Narendra Modi for the Gujarat pogrom and praying that he never becomes PM.

Was it better to have Himanta remaining within the Congress and criticising Modi or is it better that he's in the BJP, destroying the Congress and implementing communal policies?

So yeah, there are two ways of looking at this.

But the bigger point is that nationally, Rahul Gandhi has actually managed to keep the Congress more or less united.