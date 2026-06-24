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Old, Unrelated Video From J&K Shared As One from BSF Firing Near Tripura Border

We found out that the video is old and unrelated to the recent BSF firing in Tripura.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video of a man lying on the grass is being shared on social media, claiming to show a Bangladeshi 'intruder' who was gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) while attempting to cross into India through the border near Tripura.

  • The claim is being shared amid the news of a Bangladeshi youth who was shot dead by the BSF in Tripura for alleged smuggling.

  • One of the posts captioned, "Today, the BSF took down a Bangladeshi intruder attempting to cross the Tripura border by pumping him full of lead."

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the video shows a terrorist who was killed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video and found a news report that shared the same clip.

  • According to the report by Bhaskar English, two soldiers lost their lives, and a terrorist was also killed in Operation Akhal in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam as the operation entered its ninth day.

  • The report was published on 2 August 2025 and states that the clip shows a terrorist, Haris Nazir Dar, who was killed by the security forces.

  • We ran a keyword search and found a report by WION that shared the same video.

  • According to the report, at least two terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

  • The visual shows one of the two terrorists, Haris Nazir Dar, who was associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based militant organisation.

  • We found reports from 11 May 2026 on two suspected Bangladeshi smugglers who were killed near the Tripura border by the BSF.

  • We also found an article by Tripura Times published on 13 June 2026, reporting on the death of a Bangladeshi youth who was shot by BSF personnel at the Kailashahar border in Tripura for an alleged smuggling attempt.

  • However, the video in the claim is old and does not show any of these shootings.

Conclusion: The video doesn't show a recent firing in Tripura and shows an old video from Jammu and Kashmir.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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