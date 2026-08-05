Multiple Explosions And Fatal Gas Blast Reported at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port

On 5 August 2026, Dubai experienced a series of explosions at the Jebel Ali port and a separate fatal gas cylinder blast at a car showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road. The port incident involved at least seven blasts within a short period, while the showroom explosion resulted in the death of an Indian expatriate and injuries to five others. Authorities responded to both incidents, with investigations ongoing and some arrests made at the port site.
According to The Indian Express, multiple explosions occurred at Dubai’s Jebel Ali industrial zone and port early on 5 August, producing thick smoke visible from a distance. Emirati officials confirmed that at least seven blasts took place within a span of 20 minutes, but the cause of the explosions was not disclosed by authorities at the time.
Officials arrested two individuals at the Jebel Ali port site for filming the incident as coverage revealed. The authorities have not released further details regarding the identities of those arrested or the specific circumstances leading to their detention.
In a separate incident, a gas cylinder explosion at a car showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road resulted in the death of Shijin Paul, a 27-year-old Indian expatriate from Kerala’s Kollam district. Five other individuals sustained injuries in the blast, which occurred on Monday, 4 August 2026 as details emerged. The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed the fatality and stated that it was coordinating with local authorities to facilitate the repatriation of the deceased’s remains.
Paul was employed as the social media manager at the affected car showroom. Employees reportedly noticed a fire and attempted to extinguish it before the gas cylinder exploded following reports. A colleague present at the scene described the sequence of events, stating that staff members rushed out after detecting the fire, and some tried to use fire extinguishers prior to the explosion.
“Employees rushed out after noticing a fire and some people attempted to douse the flames with fire extinguishers before the cylinder exploded,” a colleague told the media.
Indian government data indicates that between 2023 and 2025, more than 800 Indian nationals died in workplace accidents abroad, with approximately 55 percent of these fatalities occurring in Gulf countries. The United Arab Emirates accounted for 128 such deaths during this period as analysis showed.
Authorities have not yet released the official cause of the Jebel Ali port explosions, and investigations are ongoing. The Dubai Media Office confirmed the casualty and injuries from the car showroom blast, while the Indian Consulate continues to support the affected family as further information became available.
“We wish to clarify that, to date, no competent enforcement or regulatory authority has issued any official announcement or public disclosure concerning the allegations being reported,” a statement from a separate Dubai business case noted, reflecting the need for verified information in ongoing investigations.
Safety concerns for Indian workers in the Gulf have been highlighted in light of these incidents, with calls for improved workplace safety measures and transparent investigations as reporting indicated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.