Delhi Chokes As Air Quality Plummets To ‘Severe’ After Diwali

As highlighted by The Observer Post, at 7:05 am, Delhi’s average AQI stood at 368, with 15 out of 59 monitoring stations recording levels above 400. Burari Crossing reported an AQI of 441, while Bawana and Chandni Chowk recorded 424 and 418, respectively. The report noted that PM2.5 was the predominant pollutant, and firecracker emissions compounded the impact of vehicular and industrial pollution.