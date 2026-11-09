Delhi Chokes As Air Quality Plummets To ‘Severe’ After Diwali

Delhi experienced a sharp deterioration in air quality the morning after Diwali, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing into the ‘severe’ category at multiple monitoring stations. Thick smog blanketed the city, reducing visibility and causing widespread health concerns. The city’s average AQI reached 376, with several locations recording values above 400. Firecracker emissions, stubble burning in neighbouring states, and unfavourable weather conditions contributed to the spike in pollution.
According to Deccan Herald, Delhi’s AQI surged to 370 on the morning after Diwali, with Sonia Vihar registering the highest reading at 463 and Jahangirpuri at 450. The report also highlighted that Punjab recorded its sharpest single-day spike in stubble burning incidents, with 1,152 farm fires reported on Diwali day, further aggravating Delhi’s air quality.
As reported by Maktoob Media, several areas in Delhi saw AQI readings above 400, with private monitors recording levels close to 1,000. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classified the air as ‘severe’ in localities such as Bawana, Burari, Chandni Chowk, and Jahangirpuri. The thick smog led to a significant drop in visibility across the city.
As highlighted by The Observer Post, at 7:05 am, Delhi’s average AQI stood at 368, with 15 out of 59 monitoring stations recording levels above 400. Burari Crossing reported an AQI of 441, while Bawana and Chandni Chowk recorded 424 and 418, respectively. The report noted that PM2.5 was the predominant pollutant, and firecracker emissions compounded the impact of vehicular and industrial pollution.
“Delhi woke up to toxic air on Monday, a day after Diwali, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital crossed the 400-mark and pushed pollution into the ‘severe’ category.”
Morning updates confirmed that the city’s average AQI was 376 at 7 am, with firecracker emissions significantly worsening the situation. Several neighbourhoods reported hazardous air, and the toxic haze persisted throughout the day.
Analysis showed that Sonia Vihar, Burari Crossing, and Vivek Vihar were among the worst-affected areas, each recording AQI values above 440. The Supreme Court had permitted the use of certified green firecrackers for limited hours, but reports indicated that conventional firecrackers were still used widely, undermining regulatory efforts.
Coverage revealed that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III was invoked across Delhi-NCR before Diwali, with authorities intensifying enforcement to curb emissions. Despite these measures, the AQI remained in the ‘severe’ category, and the Air Quality Early Warning System forecasted continued poor air quality for several days.
“A thick blanket of smog hung over large parts of the city on Monday morning, cutting visibility sharply, visuals showed. The haze followed a night when firecrackers lit up the skies across the capital, despite the restrictions in place.”
At the start of the day, citywide AQI readings showed ITO at 406 and Rajiv Chowk at 381, with South Extension at 360. Jahangirpuri recorded one of the highest readings at 460. The Decision Support System for Delhi estimated that the transport sector contributed 19% to the city’s pollution, while stubble burning accounted for 3.5%.
Officials responded quickly following reports that unfavourable meteorological conditions, including low wind speeds and a poor ventilation index, hindered the dispersal of pollutants. Residents across Delhi reported a strong smell of burnt crackers, reduced visibility, and difficulty breathing as the pollution persisted.
“Residents in several areas reported a strong smell of burnt crackers, reduced visibility and difficulty breathing as fireworks continued through the night.”
The situation remained critical as details emerged that private air quality monitors recorded hazardous levels, with some locations exceeding 1,600 AQI. The CPCB’s official data, however, placed the city’s average AQI in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ range, underscoring the health risks for residents.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.