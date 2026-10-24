'Might Be Our Last Namaz Here': A Demolition Fear & Gloom At Race Course Mosque

“I have grown up coming here, so whatever happens it is important for us to be here for today’s namaz as an ode, as respect." he added.

This is a mosque which has existed since the pre-independence era, located inside the race course less than 10 minutes away from the Prime Minister’s residence in Lok Kalyan Marg.

Delhi Gazette notification of 1977 notes the mosque and the graveyard attached to it as a Waqf property. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) notified it as a grade 2 heritage site in 2009 as well.