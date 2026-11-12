Video of Rajnath Singh Talking About 'Low Morale' in Indian Army Is a Deepfake

ð¨ Detect the Deepfake â A digitally manipulated video of Defence Minister @rajnathsingh is being circulated, falsely portraying him as acknowledging low morale among Indian Army personnel during Diwali celebrations. The fabricated remarks claim, âI know your morale is low and so is ours,â followed by statements suggesting that the Army is going through difficult times and hoping for better days ahead. â The false claims are digitally manipulated. The original video shows Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh addressing Indian Army personnel at Sherathang War Memorial in Sikkim on the occasion of Diwali. He said âI extend my heartfelt Diwali greetings to you and your family members. The fact that we are able to light Diwali lamps in our homes today is because of the supreme sacrifice made by our brave soldiers. They laid down their lives to protect the country's security and sovereignty. I also extend my heartfelt Diwali greetings to their families..." â»ï¸ Disinformation Pattern: Genuine Diwali Address + Suspected Digitally Altered Audio + Fabricated Low-Morale Remarks + False Attribution to Defence Minister = Misleading Military Disinformation. ð @GoI_MeitY: The following 5 handles have been identified as circulating the same content between 1842 hrs and 1943 hrs on 09 November 2026: @BabaThokaIndia, @IndiaGenzzz, @ThokaReturns, @DeshMonitor and @Baba_Arabian â ï¸ Verify the original speech and official sources before sharing suspicious videos. Digitally manipulated content can mislead the public and distort statements by senior defence leadership. #FactCheck #IndianArmy #Sikkim #FakeNews #CognitiveCitizen @adgpi @easterncomd @PIBFactCheck @GoI_MeitY @SpokespersonMoD