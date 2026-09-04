WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Surrounding Nepal Floods, PM Modi and More

A video of Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi was shared on social media, claiming to show him speaking out against the 'upper castes' and 'instigating' Dalits.

Here's what PM Modi seemed to say in the video: "Tell me, if given the chance, would this man not settle everything? You didn't let me fill water, you didn't let me go to the temple, you didn't give admission to my kids in school."