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Fact-Check: Video of a Robbery in Bangladesh Shared With False Communal Claim

The video shows a robbery incident in Feni, Bangladesh.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a Hindu woman being attacked by 'Islamists' in Bangladesh.

What does the video show?: The 31-second video shows two men barging into a house and holding a woman hostage.

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video shows a robbery incident in Feni, Bangladesh, where a woman was held hostage. There is no communal angle to the video.

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How did we find out?: While observing the viral video, we noticed that a logo was visible in the upper right corner.

  • We ran a reverse image search and found out that it is the logo of Daily Jugantor, a Bangladeshi daily newspaper.

  • Following this, we went through their official Facebook account and found the original video.

  • The video's caption reads, "Daylight robbery in Feni, housewife held hostage" (translated from Bengali to English)

  • We ran a keyword search and found numerous reports on the incident.

  • Dhaka Post, a Bangladeshi online news portal, shared a video with visuals similar to the viral video, with the caption, "Housewife held hostage in Feni, robbed in broad daylight" (translated from Bengali to English)

  • Dhaka Tribune, a Bangladeshi English-language daily newspaper, noted that the robbery occurred at a house in Feni, Bangladesh.

  • The woman, identified as Shahena Akhtar, whose house was robbed, was held hostage by the perpetrator.

  • The incident took place at around 8 AM on 19 August 2026.

Conclusion: The video shows a robbery incident in Feni, Bangladesh, where a Muslim woman was held hostage. There is no communal angle to the video.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:   Bangladesh   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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