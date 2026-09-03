Fact-Check: Video of Hawker Adding Sewage Water to Biryani Is AI-Generated

A video which purportedly shows a roadside food vendor adding sewage water to a rice dish is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that the video is from India.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that the video carried a watermark for Google's AI model Gemini.
Given the watermark, we asked Gemini for a SynthID check, which detects whether a piece of media was made or altered using Google's AI tools.
Gemini confirmed that "both the visuals and the audio in this video were edited or generated using Google AI," adding that its SynthID watermark was present throughout the video.
We had also run the video through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detector, which also gave the video a 99.9 percent likelihood of having AI-generated or deepfake content.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a street vendor adding sewage water to food.
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