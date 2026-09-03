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Fact-Check: Video of Hawker Adding Sewage Water to Biryani Is AI-Generated

The video was made using Google's AI tool and is not a real video from India.

Team Webqoof
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A video which purportedly shows a roadside food vendor adding sewage water to a rice dish is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that the video is from India.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is an AI-generated one.

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How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that the video carried a watermark for Google's AI model Gemini.

Given the watermark, we asked Gemini for a SynthID check, which detects whether a piece of media was made or altered using Google's AI tools.

Gemini confirmed that "both the visuals and the audio in this video were edited or generated using Google AI," adding that its SynthID watermark was present throughout the video.

We had also run the video through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detector, which also gave the video a 99.9 percent likelihood of having AI-generated or deepfake content.

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a street vendor adding sewage water to food.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  India   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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