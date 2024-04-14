Ambedkar Jayanti | Remembering the Warnings of Babasaheb

But Ambedkar himself gives the credit to Nehru for his inclusion in the Cabinet. According to his biographer Dhananjay Kheer, Nehru called Ambedkar to his chambers and asked whether he would join the new Cabinet of Free India as Minister for Law. Ambedkar agreed and then Nehru showed the list of his nominees to Gandhi who 'nodded his assent'.

While he was opposed to Gandhism, Ambedkar was a staunch believer in State socialism. Before he set to draft the Constitution, he wrote, "State socialism is essential for the rapid industrialisation of India. Private enterprise cannot do it, and if it did, it would produce these inequalities of wealth which private capitalism has produced in Europe which should serve as a warning to Indians."

Ambedkar also wanted basic industries to be owned by the State and even agriculture to be a State industry under which land would belong to the State and shall be let out to villagers without distinction of caste or creed – and in such a manner 'that there will be no landlord, no tenant, and no landless labourer.'