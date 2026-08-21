CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka Alleges Attacked by 'BJP Goons' During Jaipur School Visit

On 21 August 2026, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and several party volunteers were allegedly assaulted while en route to inspect a government school in Rampura Kanwarpura, Jaipur. The incident reportedly involved stone pelting, physical confrontation, and damage to property, with one volunteer sustaining a fractured arm. The CJP team had planned to assess the school’s infrastructure and facilities as part of their ongoing campaign for educational improvements.
According to Hindustan Times, Ashutosh Ranka alleged that individuals identified as “BJP goons” were responsible for the attack, claiming they were sent from outside the village to disrupt the inspection. Ranka stated that the attackers smashed car windows, pelted stones, and tore clothes, attributing the incident to directives from Rajasthan minister Madan Dilawar.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, tensions escalated as local residents opposed the CJP team’s entry, setting up roadblocks and chanting slogans. Ranka maintained that the confrontation was orchestrated by politically affiliated outsiders rather than villagers, emphasizing that the villagers had initially invited the team to inspect the school’s condition.
In a statement, Ranka urged, “Requesting media to not blame the villagers for today’s incident. People were sent from outside to incite violence. It was the villagers who had requested us to come and inspect the school.” He further alleged that a local BJP councillor was seen distributing money to some individuals involved in the incident as coverage revealed.
Video footage from the scene showed a crowd confronting the CJP team, with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” audible in the background. The CJP claimed that BJP-RSS workers were present at the site and that the attack was premeditated. However, analysis showed that independent verification of the attackers’ political affiliation was not possible at the time of reporting.
“They attacked us and fractured the arm of one of our volunteers,” Ranka said, reiterating his claim that BJP workers were involved.
In response to the allegations, BJP leaders denied any involvement, asserting that the CJP was attempting to create unrest. Rajasthan minister Avinash Gehlot described the CJP as a party of “anarchic elements,” while MLA Gopal Sharma questioned the relevance of the CJP in the region. The BJP maintained that Congress workers were operating behind the CJP and that the villagers themselves opposed the visit as reporting indicated.
Abhijeet Dipke, CJP founder, publicly condemned the incident and questioned the Rajasthan Police’s response, stating, “Goons of BJP are after the blood of Ashutosh and other CJP volunteers. How can @PoliceRajasthan allow this kind of attack?” The CJP team reiterated their commitment to inspecting government schools despite the confrontation as further details emerged.
Local villagers interviewed after the incident denied attacking the CJP team, stating that they would not allow any party except BJP or Congress to enter the village. They claimed responsibility for repairing the school themselves, citing government funds already sanctioned for the purpose as subsequent coverage confirmed.
“We did not do anything. They had brought 200-250 people with them. We did not hit them. We spoke to them calmly, but they broke their own car,” said a villager, Jugal Kishore Sharma.
The incident occurred amid ongoing debates about the condition of government schools in Rajasthan and recent administrative orders restricting outsider access to school premises. The CJP’s campaign has focused on highlighting deficiencies in school infrastructure and advocating for improvements, with the Jaipur visit forming part of a broader series of inspections as subsequent analysis detailed.
Broader political context indicates that physical confrontations and allegations of politically motivated violence have become more frequent in recent years, particularly involving opposition parties and their grassroots campaigns as analysis showed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.