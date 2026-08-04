Modi's Remarks on Abuse Overlook a Decade of His Supporters' Conduct

While the Prime Minister might have not been able to pay heed to the actions and words of his own men across the country, could he have used a little more discretion in hitting the follow button on ‘X’?

After all, among those he follows on X, formerly Twitter, are those who have celebrated and justified the murder of journalist of Gauri Lankesh; those who have openly called for violence against Muslims, as well as those who have called women journalists, “r***d” (whore), and “sluts”.

The Prime Minister’s dubious company extends also to the invite list his government draws up for official functions.

Along with OpIndia’s Sharma, Modi’s 2024 swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan also saw an invitee in Suresh Chavhanke, who runs Sudarshan News, and has been frequently caught delivering hate speeches against Muslims. In one speech, he threatens to exhume bodies from a Muslim Qabrastan, in order to support his claim of a “land jihad” by Muslims.