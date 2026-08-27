Man With CJP’s Ranka Is Not the Same One Who Called for ‘Nepal-Style’ Violence

Social media users are sharing visuals of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, along with some party members after they were attacked near a school in Rajasthan.

Those sharing this image have highlighted a bearded man in the background, sharing it alongside a video of a man calling for 'Nepal-style violence' during a protest march.

The claim: The visuals are being shared to claim that the person who called for violence is the same man seen with Ranka, with those sharing the claim accusing the CJP of working with 'goons' who threatened violence.