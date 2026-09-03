Video of People Being Washed Away in an Open Park Is Not From Nepal, It’s AI

A video showing people struggling to swim in gushing waters in what appears to be an open, flooded park is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows visuals from Nepal.
How did we find out the truth?: We carried out reverse image searches on multiple screenshots of the viral video, but we did not find any credible sources sharing this video.
However, we came across a post carrying the same video on Instagram on 11 July, predating the floods by over one month.
In the video, we noticed some visual inconsistencies as well. For instance, one can clearly see skyscrapers in the background in the claim.
However, the parts of Nepal that were flooded were hilly and mountainous and do not have the kind of skyscrapers as seen in the viral video.
We also noticed that some people in the video lack distinct facial features.
We then shared the video with the Deepfakes Analysis Unit, who ran it through several AI-generated content detectors.
A keyframes analysis of the video through WasitAI's tool showed 97 percent confidence that the video was an AI-generated one.
Four out of eight of Imagewhisperer's detectors also cleared the video, with three of them flagging the clip as an AI-generated video. (Swipe)
Sightengine's tool, too, gave the video a 99 percent confidence score of it being likely to be an AI-generated one.
Similarly, Aurigin.ai's tool gave the video a 90 percent confidence score, noting that it was an AI-generated one.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows real visuals of the recent floods in Nepal.
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