Clipped Video of PM Modi Shared To Show Him Speaking Against the 'Upper Castes'

At around 32:52 , PM Modi says, "Basically what I'm saying is, we must give strength to unity in society, and we must learn from Babasaheb on this. Can you even fathom a person who had to suffer so much, whose childhood was filled with injustice, neglect and oppression, who saw his mother get harassed? Tell me, if given the chance, would this man not settle everything? You didn't let me fill water, you didn't let me go to the temple, you didn't give admission to my kids in school."