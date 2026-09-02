Nepal Flash Floods: Death Toll Crosses 1,100, Thousands Still Missing

The death toll from the recent flash floods in Nepal has risen to at least 1,127, with thousands still missing. The disaster, triggered by a glacial collapse on 26 August 2026, has devastated multiple districts, leading to mass burials in Kathmandu and overwhelming local morgues. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, with security forces and volunteers working to locate survivors and provide aid to affected communities.
According to Maktoob Media, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) reported 1,114 confirmed deaths and nearly 3,900 people still unaccounted for as of 2 September 2026. The missing include government employees, security personnel, foreign nationals, and local residents, with search efforts continuing across the affected regions.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the Nepal Police have uploaded details of 911 unidentified bodies to their website to assist families in identifying missing relatives. Security forces have rescued over 6,500 people, and more than 7,900 police personnel have been deployed for ongoing search, rescue, and relief operations.
As reported by Siasat, authorities have urged residents in central, western, and eastern Nepal to remain alert as water levels in major rivers, including the Sun Koshi, Budhi Gandaki, and Mahakali, have crossed danger marks due to continued rainfall. The risk of further flooding remains high, and people living in low-lying areas have been advised to take precautions.
As The Hindu stated in an article, postmortem and legal identification procedures have been completed for 1,113 bodies, with 95 handed over to relatives. Police teams are relocating families from high-risk zones, clearing debris-blocked roads, and coordinating with local authorities for relief distribution. The flash floods, caused by a collapse of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, have severely impacted towns and villages in northern and central Nepal.
“Authorities have deployed 7,912 police personnel to flood-hit areas for search and rescue operations, relief distribution and the management of recovered bodies,” the Nepal Police confirmed.
Coverage revealed that Kathmandu has seen mass burials due to overwhelmed morgues, with unidentified victims interred in large pits. Hospitals and mortuaries are operating beyond capacity, and relatives continue to search for missing family members. The NDRRMA has warned of a high possibility of additional flash floods in districts such as Nuwakot and Rasuwa.
Rescue operations have been hampered by persistent rainfall and landslides as details emerged. Around 12,000 people have been rescued so far, including both Nepali and foreign nationals. Relief supplies, including food and medicines, have been delivered by air and road, with support from neighbouring countries.
Efforts to restore communication infrastructure are ongoing following reports of damage to over 100 telecom towers in the affected districts. The Nepal Army and Armed Police Force have provided medical treatment to thousands, and holding centres have been established for displaced residents.
“The disaster has pushed hospitals and mortuaries to their limits, while relatives continue searching for loved ones,” officials noted.
Relief operations continue in the worst-hit areas as analysis showed that the floods, caused by a glacial collapse, have destroyed infrastructure and left several districts devastated. Authorities remain on high alert for further flooding, and search efforts for the missing are ongoing.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.