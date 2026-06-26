WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump & More

From fake claims surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with Donald Trump to an AI-generated image of cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
1. Jeff Bezos’ Statement About Water Being Prioritised for AI Over Humans Is Fake!
After Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spoke at the VivaTech conference in Paris, France, a statement, allegedly made during the event took to social media by storm.
People shared posts claiming that Bezos had spoken about Artificial Intelligence needing to be prioritised for water consumption over people, sparking outrage at this alleged statement.
However, the claim is false, and the statement is entirely fabricated, as there is no evidence of Bezos making a remark of this nature.
You can read our fact-check here.
2. Video of Ex-R&AW Chief Vikram Sood Praising Pak’s Geopolitical Strategy Is Fake!
However, the claim is false as the video is altered. There is no evidence of Sood praising Pakistan's geopolitical strategy.
You can read our fact-check here.
3. Old, Unrelated Video From J&K Shared As One from BSF Firing Near Tripura Border
A video of a man lying on the grass is being shared on social media, claiming to show a Bangladeshi 'intruder' who was gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) while attempting to cross into India through the border near Tripura.
However, the video is old and shows a terrorist who was killed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.
You can read our fact-check here.
4. Video of Trump Saying PM Modi Killed Millions in Gujarat in 2002 Is Altered
A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show US President Donald Trump calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "killer" and saying that he killed millions in Gujarat in 2002, referring to the widespread communal violence in the state.
However, the video does not show President Trump saying that PM Modi killed millions in Gujarat, as it has been altered.
You can read our fact-check here.
5. Image of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the FIFA World Cup Is AI-Generated
An image has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma at the 2026 FIFA World Cup held across North America and Mexico.
However, the image is AI-generated and does not show the two at the FIFA World Cup.
You can read our fact-check here.
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