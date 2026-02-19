Saad Bin Zafar Interview: Virat Kohli Is the Opposite of His False Cocky Image

In this unique team, Saad Bin Zafar, who has spent the first 17 years of his life in Gujranwala, can say without hesitation that he has learned more about the mental dimensions of cricket from Virat Kohli’s interviews than from anyone else. He admits that while he relished the experience of bowling to Babar Azam, the chance to bowl to Kohli would have been an incomparable moment to treasure.

Ahead of Canada’s last group stage match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where they will take on Afghanistan, the left-arm spinner has a candid and exclusive conversation with The Quint.

Here are the excerpts: