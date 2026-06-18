'If Anybody Attacks, We'll Be There...': Trump During Bilateral Talks With Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on 17 June 2026. The leaders discussed a range of issues including the safety of Indian sailors, the ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US, and the impact of global crises on developing nations. The meeting marked their first in-person interaction since a period of strained bilateral relations in the previous year.
According to The Indian Express, Prime Minister Modi raised concerns about the safety of Indian seafarers, particularly following a recent US strike in the Gulf of Oman that resulted in the deaths of three Indian sailors. Modi emphasised the importance of protecting Indian nationals working on international shipping routes, especially in the context of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
As reported by Financial Express, President Trump assured support for India, stating, “If anybody attacks that man, we are going to be there. If they are attacked and he (PM Modi) is the leader, we are going to be there to help.” Trump also described Modi as a “very tough negotiator” and praised the strength of the bilateral relationship.
During their discussions, coverage revealed that both leaders reviewed progress on a long-pending trade deal. Trump noted that India and the US have been “very close” to finalising an agreement for some time, with negotiations focusing on tariff reductions and increased market access for both countries. The interim trade agreement, reached in February, reduced duties on Indian products and outlined plans for India to purchase $500 billion worth of goods from the US over five years.
On the broader international stage, analysis showed that Modi and Trump discussed the impact of the West Asia conflict on global supply chains, particularly fuel and fertiliser, and the need for coordinated international responses. Modi highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety and security of civilians, including seafarers, and expressed appreciation for efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.
“Their safety is of utmost importance to us. You made tremendous efforts towards reaching this understanding and this agreement, and I’m confident that the issue of seafarers will receive the highest priority during the implementation of this agreement,” Modi stated during the press briefing.
Further, reporting indicated that Modi reiterated India’s commitment to peace in his interactions with other world leaders at the summit, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Modi stated that India would “always be on the side of peace, placing the values of humanity over everything else.”
On the diplomatic front, statements confirmed that after the G7 Summit, Modi travelled to Paris, where he emphasised the importance of the India-France partnership for global progress and continued engagement with the Global South.
International reactions to the US-Iran agreement, signed during the G7, were mixed. Following reports, G7 leaders welcomed the deal as a step towards stability, while some Israeli and US political figures expressed scepticism about its long-term effectiveness and implications for regional security.
“The straits are open and the Iranians can start exporting their oil, and therefore they get money coming in, you’ve taken away the economic pressure,” said Mark Regev, a former adviser to the Israeli prime minister, reflecting concerns about the agreement’s impact.
Additionally, coverage revealed that the Trump administration described the Iran deal as a “major win” for the United States, despite making significant political and financial concessions to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and prevent broader economic disruption.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.