PM Modi Meets Macron in Nice: New India-France Targets Set in Key Sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Nice on 15 June, setting new targets to deepen India-France cooperation.
The leaders agreed to double bilateral trade within five years, enhance collaboration in technology and innovation, and expand joint efforts in defence, space, and civil nuclear energy.
The meeting marked their first since the elevation of the India-France relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier in the year.
According to The Indian Express, the leaders established a high-level mechanism to double annual bilateral trade from the current $16 billion over the next five years.
They also adopted the India-France Innovation Roadmap 2030 and agreed to create a joint working group focused on artificial intelligence governance. The meeting included discussions on economic security, talent mobility, and cultural exchanges.
As reported by Financial Express, civil nuclear energy was a key focus, with ongoing negotiations on the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project and new opportunities arising from India’s SHANTI Act.
The act opens India’s civil nuclear sector to private participation, potentially allowing French companies to engage directly in Indian projects or partner with Indian firms. The leaders also reviewed cooperation in small modular reactors and advanced nuclear technologies.
Midway through the talks, coverage revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised India’s emergence as a technology provider offering global solutions.
He highlighted that India is not just a consumer but a contributor to global innovation, with initiatives spanning AI, satellite technology, green hydrogen, and electric mobility.
Macron acknowledged India’s innovation capabilities and expressed support for expanding cooperation in critical sectors.
“Today, India is emerging as a technology provider. Moreover, the innovations and solutions India offers benefit a vast segment of humanity. This is precisely the goal of ‘India Innovates,’” Prime Minister Modi stated during the Bharat Innovates event in Nice.
Further details showed that the leaders jointly inaugurated the Bharat Innovates 2026 event, bringing together startups, investors, and technology leaders from both countries. The event underscored the commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in emerging industries, including deep-tech, semiconductors, and renewable energy.
On the defence front, analysis showed that both sides agreed to intensify cooperation, focusing on co-design, co-development, and co-production of advanced defence platforms. The partnership spans air and naval assets, helicopter engines, and missile systems, with recent milestones including the inauguration of a helicopter assembly line in Karnataka.
“Both leaders noted the rich legacy of cooperation in the space sector and discussed furthering collaboration in human spaceflight and space situational awareness,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated.
In the area of digital payments, reporting indicated that India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will now be available at airports in Nice and Paris, facilitating smoother transactions for Indian travellers. The leaders also welcomed the signing of 19 agreements among institutions linked to the innovation ecosystems of both countries.
People-to-people ties were further strengthened as discussions highlighted the swift operationalisation of visa-free transit for Indian nationals at French airports. The leaders discussed expanding student mobility, mutual recognition of educational qualifications, and cooperation among museums and cultural institutions.
“The India-France partnership will keep scaling new heights. See you in Evian and Paris,” Prime Minister Modi posted following the meeting.
At the international level, as details emerged, both leaders exchanged perspectives on global issues, including the situations in West Asia and Ukraine. Modi is scheduled to participate in the G7 Summit in France, where he will represent the interests of the Global South and continue discussions with world leaders.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.