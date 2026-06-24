Video of Trump Saying PM Modi Killed Millions in Gujarat in 2002 Is Altered

A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show US President Donald Trump calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "killer" and saying that he killed millions in Gujarat in 2002, referring to the widespread communal violence in the state.
In the video, Trump says, "He is the most beautiful looking man. He looks so nice, he is like an angel. But actually, he's as tough as he is a killer. He is a killer. He killed millions in Gujarat back in 2002, for which he was banned in US. He's as tough as they come. But he looks so good, so he gets you by surprise."
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search and could not find any credible sources reporting on this clip.
We found the original video of PM Modi and President Trump having bilateral talks at the G7 Summit, posted by the official YouTube account of The White House.
Trump says. "So, you look at this man, I'll give you a lesson, he's the most beautiful looking man, he looks so nice, he's like an angel. But actually, he's as tough as he is a killer. I don't want to, he's a killer. He's as tough as they come. But he looks so good, so he gets you by surprise."
The video doesn't fully match the clip being shared with the viral claim. There is no mention of PM Modi having killed millions in Gujarat in 2002.
We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio.
The section where Trump speaks about the killings in Gujarat was flagged as a deepfake by the detector.
Conclusion: The video does not show President Trump saying that PM Modi killed millions in Gujarat, as it has been altered.
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