Did France24 Say RAW Was Involved in Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing? No, It’s AI!

A video purportedly shared by France24 is being circulated to claim that the media outlet reported that India's intelligence agency [RAW] was involved in the killing of Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi.
What are users saying?: Those sharing the clip have uploaded it with a caption that said, "India is responsible for the killing of Bangladeshi Gen-Z figure Osman Hadi. France24 reports that India’s intelligence agency, RAW, hired agents to assassinate him..."
What is the truth?: The video has been manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
The original clip shared by France24 showed the anchor talking about Noah Lyles becoming the first US sprinter to win the 100m men's final in 20 years.
How did we find that out?: On conducting a reverse image search on different keyframes of the viral video, we came across a clip posted on the official X handle of France24 English.
The post was shared on 5 August 2024.
Its caption said, "#NoahLyles became the first #US #sprinter to win the 100m men's final in 20 years, clinching the #gold medal in a extremely close photo finish on Sunday."
We did not find any mention about Bangladesh or India in the video.
What did a detection tool show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through an AI detection tool named 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.
Five detectors of the tool conclusively showed that the video had AI-generated likelihood.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video was manipulated using the help of AI tools.
