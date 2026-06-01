In Bengal's Hakimpur Border, Most 'Illegal' Bangladeshis Crossing Back are Hindu

A popular narrative that has long been promoted in Bengal and beyond that when Hindus come from Bangladesh, they arrive because of religious persecution and do not wish to return. Muslims, meanwhile, are often portrayed as arriving with so called "jihadist" intent to “capture Bengal”.

But Hakimpur tells a far more complicated story.

The Quint met Mitu Mondal at the Hakimpur border, where she sat silently with her three-year-old son, her face drained of hope. In her early 20s, Mitu had crossed into India from Gopalganj in Bangladesh in 2018 without a passport or visa, scaling the border fence in the name of love. Eight years later, she is returning to Bangladesh with her child.

Her husband, Nitai Das, also a Bangladeshi migrant settled in Bengal whom she had followed, remarried two months ago. She claims he threw her out of the house after that, along with their child.