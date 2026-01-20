Coca-Cola Brings The FIFA World Cup 26™ Trophy Tour And Coke Studio Bharat Live

In Delhi, the evening culminated in a collaborative medley led by Shreya Ghoshal, joined on stage by Rashmeet Kaur, Aditya Rikhari, Divyam and Khwaab. The set moved fluidly between styles and languages, with the crowd responding in full voice, turning the performance into a collective sing-along.

Adding to the exclusivity of the experience, Aditya Rikhari also performed his unreleased track Ae Ajnabee, offering audiences a first listen to the song from the upcoming Coke Studio Bharat season.

Guwahati, meanwhile, focused on regional artists and stories shaped by younger audiences. The lineup featured Anoushka Maskey, Rito Riba, Shankuraj Konwar and Anuv Jain. Each performance drew from distinct sonic worlds yet sat comfortably within the shared fandom of Coke Studio Bharat.

A standout moment came during Anuv Jain’s meet-and-greet, where fans queued for selfies, along with brief exchanges and autographs that made the event even more intimate.

Across both cities, what stood out most was how naturally football and music came together. Music wasn’t treated as background entertainment but given equal spotlight with the sport itself. This approach shows how younger audiences experience culture today which can fluidly move between sports, music and digital storytelling without rigid boundaries. Football chants and song lyrics flowed side by side, showing that at its core, fandom is about being part of something shared.