WebQoof Recap: Of Claims Surrounding IIT-B Suicide Probe, UNGA, and More

From statements and visuals being linked to the student suicide probe at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai to claims surrounding Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event, here's a recap of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
1. AI-Generated Images Shared as Those of IIT-B Students Amid Suicide Case Probe
Amid the ongoing probe into the death of 19-year-old Sahil Wakode, a student at IIT-Bombay who allegedly died by suicide, social media users have shared posts which purportedly carry statements by his peers.
Four images showing people are being shared online, which claim to carry statements by "topper Priya Mishra" and other unnamed students.
Is it true?: No, while there are several student statements and visuals, each of the images shared in these claims are AI-generated ones.
Read our fact-check here.
2. Did ChatGPT’s ‘80’s Trend’ Help Solve a 46-Year-Old Theft Case in Ujjain? No!
Social media users shared a purported newspaper clipping, which talked about a 46-year-old theft case at a jewellery shop in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.
The claim: Referring the the ongoing social media trend where users ask ChatGPT to create images of themselves as per the fashion followed in the 1980's, this image talked about a woman who was caught for a theft she had reportedly committed in 1980.
According to the image, the shop owner recognised the woman after she shared an old photo on Facebook, where she was following the viral retro photo trend, and reported her to the police.
However, the story is fabricated and the images are AI-generated ones.
Read our fact-check here.
3. AI-Generated Image Falsely Shared as CCTV Footage of Sushant Singh Rajput
An image is being shared on social media, claiming to show CCTV footage featuring the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, along with actors Rhea Chakraborty, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.
The image is being circulated following the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the death of Disha Salian, a celebrity manager who had worked with Rajput.
However, we found that the image is AI-generated and does not show actual CCTV footage from Sushant Singh Rajput's residence.
Read our detailed fact-check here.
4. Old Clip Falsely Shared as One of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ in Indore
A video showing a massive crowd gathered on the road is being widely shared on social media, claiming that it shows people at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event which took place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on 19 September 2026.
However, the claim is false. The video dates back to 9 August and shows Vishwa Adivasi Diwas being celebrated in Indore.
Read our fact-check here.
5. Old Clip of Pak PM's Speech on ‘Encountering’ Terrorists Shared With False Claim
A video showing Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif talking at a lectern bearing the logo of the United Nations (UN) is being widely shared on the internet amid the ongoing 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The clip is being shared with text which claims that while speaking at the ongoing session of the UNGA, Sharif said, "If we haven't controlled our terrorists, they would be roaming on the streets of New York or London.”
Is it true?: No, the claim is incorrect and the video is old.
Sharif did not say "our" terrorists, as claimed and the video dates back to 26 September 2025 and shows the 10th and 11th plenary sessions of the 80th UNGA.
Read our fact-check here.
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