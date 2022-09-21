No, Patanjali Isn’t Selling ‘Beef Biryani’ Spice Mix; That's an Edited Photo
This image is morphed. The original image shows the name of a Pakistan brand called 'National Foods'.
An image of a beef biryani spice mix box sold by 'Patanjali Ayurved', a company founded by self-proclaimed yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, is going viral on social media.
However, we found out that this image has been edited.
The company that makes this spice mix is called 'National Foods' which sells products related to Pakistani cuisine. This is a multinational company with subsidiaries in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Canada.
CLAIM
The image was shared by social media users to take a dig at Ramdev and his company.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We noticed 'National' written on the side of the packaged box in the shared image.
Taking a cue, we performed a keyword search on Google using 'National beef biryani mix' and came across a result linking to the e-commerce website Amazon.
It carried the image of the same spice box which read 'National Foods Beef Biryani Recipe Mix'.
On comparing the two images, we found out that Patanjali's logo and Ramdev's name were edited onto this box which originally said 'National'.
We also checked National Foods' website and found the same packaged box under the beef biryani mix category.
The website also mentioned that National Foods is a multicategory food company that's been operating since 1970 and caters to around 40 countries with subsidiaries in the UAE (National Foods DMCC), the UK (National Foods Pakistan (UK) Ltd), and Canada (National Epicure Inc).
Next, we checked Patanjali Ayurved's website and found no mention of the beef biryani spice mix product.
Evidently, a photo of National Foods' beef biryani spice mix was altered to claim that it was being sold by Patanjali.
