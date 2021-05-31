2019 Video of Patanjali’s Acharya Balkrishna at AIIMS Goes Viral

Ramdev has made several misleading statements against allopathy and doctors in the past. He has made several such statements about possible cures, remedies for treating COVID-19 in the past, which have been fact-checked repeatedly.

Without evidence or data, Ramdev has falsely claimed that 1,000 doctors have died even after getting both doses of the vaccine.

While India was grappling with a massive shortage of oxygen and hospitals and several states were putting out SOS calls for oxygen, Ramdev was seen talking to a crowd and mocking the situation.

